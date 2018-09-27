(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for the Danske Bank A/S trader who blew the whistle on what is fast becoming one of Europe’s biggest money laundering scandals are asking authorities in Denmark and Estonia to provide protection after the man was identified by name in news reports.

Howard Wilkinson was cited without his knowledge or consent by Estonian media, according to a Sept. 26 letter sent to Danish and Estonian prosecutors and ministries of justice by Stephen Kohn, of the Washington D.C.-based law firm Kohn, Kohn and Colapinto.

In the letter, Kohn said the publication of Wilkinson’s name puts him at risk of retaliation by the people who used Danske to launder illicit funds. The attorney suggested Danske Bank may be behind the leak and asked authorities to ensure that Wilkinson isn’t subject to “retaliation, violations of his rights to privacy and/or his fundamental human rights.”

In a written comment, Danske Bank spokesman Kenni Leth said, “We do not comment on individual staff matters. We take our responsibilities in respect of whistle-blowers very seriously. This entails ensuring their full and complete anonymity and protecting their rights as we are under obligation to do in accordance with applicable legislation. As such, we find the statements made by the law firm mentioned to be unfounded. We have no further comments.”

Danske is facing investigations in at least four countries because of the laundering allegations. Its own internal probe found that 200 billion euros ($235 billion) flowed through a tiny Estonian unit between 2007 and 2015, with much of that deemed suspicious transactions. Danske Chief Executive Officer Thomas Borgen resigned last week and the bank has reported a number of employees to the police.

