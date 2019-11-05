Dapper Roger Stone Gets First Look at Jurors Who May Decide Fate

(Bloomberg) -- Roger Stone, the Republican political operative who famously predicted a dump of embarrassing documents on the Clinton campaign in 2016, got his first glimpse on Tuesday of the jurors who’ll decide whether he lied to a congressional committee about his communications with WikiLeaks.

Dressed for jury selection in a starched pink shirt and glen plaid suit with pocket square, the dapper, 67-year-old sometime confidant of President Donald Trump will also be giving those jurors their first look at him. He was uncharacteristically silent as he entered the Washington courtroom. The judge has repeatedly ordered Stone, who is given to flights of soaring, sometimes profane rhetoric, not to comment publicly on the case.

Stone, the last person indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the election, faces three felony charges -- lying to the committee, obstructing its investigation of Russia’s meddling, and tampering with a witness. The last and most serious charge could send him to prison for years if he is convicted.

During the final four months of the election, WikiLeaks published thousands of documents stolen from Democratic Party computers, allegedly by Russian intelligence agents, to hobble Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton. Stone isn’t accused of playing a role in the hacking, but of concealing communications he had with WikiLeaks and its principal, Julian Assange, through two intermediaries, conservative author Jerome Corsi and radio host Randy Credico. He’s also accused of threatening Credico about contradicting his story.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she was excusing one juror for illness and another who said she knew one of the prosecutors.

At a pretrial conference Monday, Stone’s lawyers offered a glimpse of the defenses they might use, renewing their efforts to challenge assertions in Mueller’s final report, even though Jackson has said they can’t put the report on trial. They’ve also hinted they may stress the context in which the committee’s questions to Stone arose -- in the course of its own probe of Russian interference -- and whether Stone’s alleged falsehoods were material to the panel’s work.

“Materiality, for purposes of the false-statements statute, is extremely broad, which makes it, in my opinion, too easy for the government,” former federal prosecutor Ken White said in a recent interview about the case. “All they have to prove is that it is the sort of information that could have made some difference in the course of action the government would have taken, whether or not it actually did.”

Also on Monday, Jackson made public the juror questionnaire she and attorneys for both sides used to pre-screen the field, checking for those whose connections to one side or the other, or to potential witnesses, could prevent them from fairly considering the evidence.

Those who make the cut will hear about, or from, Trump, Clinton, Clinton campaign chief John Podesta, Assange, Corsi, Trump’s onetime political strategist Steve Bannon, his 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s top deputy, Rick Gates.

On Tuesday morning, about 80 potential jurors milled about in the corridor, called by number and admitted one at a time as the public and the press watched the courtroom fill up. Twelve will be chosen, plus alternates.

Opening arguments will probably come Wednesday, Jackson has said.

The case is U.S. v. Stone, 19-cr-18, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

