(Bloomberg) -- Darden Restaurants Inc., the owner of the Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse chains, jumped in early trading after reporting comparable sales that beat expectations in the latest quarter. The company also boosted its full-year profit forecast.

It looks like efforts to lure customers with lower prices are starting to work. While Olive Garden has recently gotten rid of some popular marketing and short-term deals, the chain has been touting lunch for $6.99 and for $9.99. The chain’s comparable sales were up 5.3 percent -- double the estimate of 2.6 percent growth from Consensus Metrix.

Longhorn Steakhouse and Capital Grille also beat comparable sales estimates, while Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze fell short. Longhorn and Olive Garden together represent about 72 percent of Darden’s revenue.

The company raised its outlook for the full year of fiscal 2019 across the board, from higher same-restaurant and total sales growth to a lower tax rate.

Darden shares rose as much as 6.2 percent to $125.20 in early trading. The stock has gained almost 23 percent this year through Wednesday’s close.

