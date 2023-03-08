(Bloomberg) -- Darktrace's IPO appears to be coming back to haunt them. The cyber security company had to cut its free cash flow guidance due to some unexpectedly higher tax obligations from the vesting of share awards from the listing. Meanwhile, the Chancellor mulls a tax relief on investment spending to boost economic growth.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Legal & General Group Plc: The pensions and insurance company posted a higher operating profit in 2022, increasing 12% compared to the year before.

L&G had particular growth in its retail unit, which serves customers in the UK and US, as a result of strong new business volumes

Darktrace Plc: The cybersecurity firm cut its free cash flow full year expectations to adjust for settling tax obligations arising in the first half of the year relating to IPO-related share awards.

Its operating profits fell more than 90% as a result of tax charges, its investment in its product pipeline and other charges related to inflation

London Stock Exchange Group Plc: A consortium including Blackstone Inc. has sold about £2 billion of shares in the stock exchange at £71.50 each, a 4% discount to the company’s closing price on Tuesday.

The sale came days after LSE said it planned to buy back £750 million of shares from the consortium. LSE’s $27 billion acquisition of data giant Refinitiv in 2021 made the consortium its largest investor.

Novo Nordisk A/S: The blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy will soon be offered to patients through the NHS after the health-cost regulator recommended the weekly injection.

Permira Holdings LLP: The London-based firm completed a €16.7 billion fundraising for its latest flagship fund, giving the private equity firm fresh ammunition for deals, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

In Westminster

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering giving British firms extra tax relief on investment spending as he seeks measures to boost economic growth in his spring budget. Hunt is reviewing a series of potential changes to the UK’s capital-spending allowances to encourage business investment, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak’s deal to solve the bitter dispute with the European Union over Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements has sparked hope in the City of London that the two sides could finally formalize a pledge to work together on setting rules for banks and financial markets.

In Case You Missed It

Andy Haldane, who was once the most hawkish member of the Bank of England’s rate-setting committee, said officials should move more carefully in raising interest rates again and think about taking much longer to reach its inflation target.

That’s as permanent hiring activity by UK firms fell for the fifth consecutive month in February with economic gloom weighing on recruitment.

Looking Ahead

Results from gambling company Entain Plc, fund manager M&G Plc and insurer Aviva Plc will be in focus tomorrow.

Aviva faces tougher-than-usual underwriting conditions amid volatile investment markets and claims inflation, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. “After disposing of eight businesses in just over a year and returning £4.75 billion to shareholders in May, Aviva needs to demonstrate that the slimmed-down company can consistently deliver earnings progress,” analysts Kevin Ryan and Charles Graham say.

