(Bloomberg) -- Darktrace Plc is on track to rejoin the UK’s blue-chip equity index after a takeover bid spurred a rally in shares of the cybersecurity firm.

The company, which last month agreed to sell itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo, is set for promotion to the FTSE 100 alongside homebuilder Vistry Group Plc, index compiler FTSE Russell said in a statement announcing indicative results of the latest quarterly rebalancing.

Online grocer Ocado Group Plc and wealth manager St. James’s Place Plc are headed for demotion to the midcap FTSE 250 Index after steep share price declines this year.

Membership of an index can influence demand for a stock due to the prevalence of tracker funds. However, the situation still has time to change as the FTSE rebalancing will be based on June 4 closing prices, with an announcement scheduled for June 5.

Darktrace is set to return to the FTSE 100 having previously exited the index near the end of 2021. The company agreed to sell itself to Thoma Bravo for an equity value of about $5.32 billion after prior talks with the private equity firm broke down in 2022.

Vistry, previously known as Bovis Homes Group Plc, would be making its FTSE 100 debut, with the homebuilder sector also boosted by bets that interest rates will fall. The surge in rates since 2022 has hampered mortgage demand.

Separately, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc replaces Flutter Entertainment Plc in the FTSE 100, FTSE Russell said. Flutter’s position in the index was reviewed following the bookmaker’s transfer to a so-called standard listing at the end of May. Flutter is leaving the premium segment as the FanDuel owner shifts its primary listing to New York.

