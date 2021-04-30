(Bloomberg) -- Cybersecurity company Darktrace Plc’s shares jumped as much as 44% in its first day of trading after raising 165.1 million pounds ($230 million) in a London initial public offering.

The stock, which had been priced at 250 pence per share in the IPO, jumped 31% to 326.50 pence at 8:33 a.m. London time after earlier touching 359.65 pence. The stock sale, which included 66 million shares, gave Darktrace an initial market value of about 1.7 billion pounds, the company said in a statement Friday.

The offering, while smaller than originally anticipated, sets the company apart from the previous large tech listing on the London exchange, Deliveroo Holdings Plc, which flopped after debuting last month. Friday’s statement was a surprise as Darktrace had initially planned for shares to start trading on May 5, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

“Cyber security firm, Darktrace is making a stealthy launch onto the stock market this morning, slinking into publicly listed status to access a new stream of investment,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said in a note on Friday. “As an expert in assessing threats to other firms, it comes as little surprise that the target price was scaled back from expectations, to lower the risk of a disappointing debut following the Deliveroo listing debacle.”

Still, Darktrace had previously sought a valuation of as much as $4 billion, a person familiar with the matter said this month. By the time the company announced the deal April 26, the maximum market value it was seeking had dropped to $2.6 billion, still higher than the market price achieved in the IPO.

Darktrace is one of the companies that received early funding and advice from British entrepreneur Mike Lynch’s Invoke Capital Partners. Lynch, the founder of Autonomy Corp., is awaiting a verdict on a trial involving Autonomy’s more-than $10 billion sale to Hewlett-Packard Co. a decade ago. HP wrote down the vast majority of the deal in 2012 and has alleged that Lynch and his chief financial officer orchestrated an accounting fraud to make Autonomy more attractive in the sale, which both men have denied.

Those ties were listed as a potential risk to the company’s reputation and Darktrace warned investors that there was a small chance it could face charges related to hiring former Autonomy executives and taking funds from Invoke. A number of Darktrace’s executives have ties to Autonomy, including Chief Executive Officer Poppy Gustafsson.

Darktrace’s product learns the rhythms of how companies usually operate and uses this to detect anomalies that could indicate they’ve been hacked, a scammer has targeted an employee or that someone is stealing information. The company has said it plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to accelerate new product development, strengthen its balance sheet and improve financial flexibility.

Jefferies International Ltd., Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and KKR Capital Markets Partners LLP arranged the sale, with Needham & Co. and Piper Sandler & Co. as joint bookrunners.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.