Darren Sissons, partner and portfolio manager at Campbell, Lee & Ross Investment Management

FOCUS: Global and Technology stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

It’s been a great start to the year. Most investors should be at or through all-time highs. Typically, that is cause for celebration. However, there are major market risks that require attention. First, market returns are currently driven by a highly concentrated minor subgroup of names in each major market. For example, in the U.S., the Magnificent Seven, and others such as Eli Lily, while in Europe, ASML, L’Oréal, LVMH, and Novo Nordisk, among others. This small group of names is the primary driver of indexes in both regions. The balance of the market is largely unloved and or down often significantly from prior highs. Second, economic data is deteriorating, albeit slowly. PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index), wage metrics, unemployment statistics and other leading economic indicators are weak and inflation remains above the two per cent target.

In short, it is a stock pickers market. We see excellent value in event-driven idiosyncratic opportunities that offer temporary discounts on high-quality franchises. This includes companies whose share price has been unjustifiably punished due to a continuing major capex program that drags on performance near term, unexpected executive resignations, unexpected acquisitions or divestitures, smaller buyback programs or dividend increases, or environmental, social, and governance agendas. Given interest rates will likely be higher for longer, financials look attractively priced especially those with long-tail liabilities. Commodities look inexpensive, barring a few obvious exceptions, such as uranium. Europe remains inexpensive for Canadians given our relatively strong dollar. Asia continues to be inexpensively priced, and investors are paying scant attention to significant policy changes and growth drivers in China. Finally, lower-growth companies with elevated dividend yields are an attractive and defensive source of total return especially for longer investment horizons.

TOP PICKS:

CN Rail (CNR TSX)

CN Rail is a structural dividend grower currently yielding 1.91 per cent. The franchise is effectively a tax on North American production and consumption. Portions of the large land bank, much of it purchased at the turn of the 19th century and earlier, is routinely divested to fund the buyback. It has been relatively range-bound since 2022 so the current valuation of the Canadian National Champion is reasonable given historical valuation metrics. For longer-term focused investors, EPS and total return have grown at an annual average rate of 6.80 per cent and 12.95 per cent, respectively over the last 10 years.

Coloplast A/S (COLOB COPENHAGEN)

A growing dividend currently yielding 2.30 per cent. The broader medical technology sector sold off deeply in 2022 and high-quality franchises including Coloplast were priced at a deep discount. However, growth has remained relatively robust. Coloplast is the global leader in ostomy care and related offerings, the leader in laryngectomy voice boxes serving those with throat cancers and related maladies. It also has a high-growth wound care business. For longer-term focused investors, annualized EPS and total return have averaged 6.20 per cent and 9.60 per cent, respectively over the last 10 years.

Munich Re (MUV2 FRANKFURT)

A structural growth name with an active buyback program and a growing dividend currently yielding 3.50 per cent. A hard-ish market (lower insurance limits for higher prices), which is slowly receding across many business segments, has been a tailwind for underwriting profitability. A widely known secret sauce is the overly conservative provisioning strategy against future and actual liabilities. This conservative approach has consistently supported periodic releases of capital, which fuel reinvestment to drive higher organic growth and or to fund buybacks and dividend increases. The lesser understood, but probably more important, profit-driving thematic looking forward is the real arbitrage spread between higher fixed income returns on new investments vis-à-vis lower interest rate priced liabilities on existing business. For longer-term investors, the EPS and Total Return have averaged 6.0 per cent and 15.20 per cent annually for the last decade.

PAST PICKS: MARCH 28, 2023

Northrop Grumman (NOC NYSE)

Then: US$459.00

Now: US$463.88

Return: 1 per cent

Total Return: 3 per cent

TC Energy (TRP TSX)

Then: $52.62

Now: $54.26

Return: 3 per cent

Total Return: 11 per cent

Visa (V NYSE)

Then: US$220.33

Now: US$279.78

Return: 27 per cent

Total Return: 28 per cent

Total Return Average: 14 per cent