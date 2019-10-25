Darren Sissons, vice-president and partner at Campbell, Lee & Ross

Focus: Global and technology stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

Political overhangs weigh heavy on the markets and are collectively driving lower levels of capital expenditures and weak CEO confidence. Here in Canada the Liberals won a minority government, which at best can be understood to represent a majority of Canadians being less than enthused with the recent political direction of the country. The western votes in particular highlighted a continuing disconnect between Ottawa and the energy rich provinces. Equally so professionals and those operating small and medium-sized businesses likely showed their displeasure with the Liberals’ SMB tax.

In the U.S., Trump continues to shade China with no real trade war breakthrough in sight. China’s economic statistics continue deteriorating, so its government has stepped up infrastructure spending to soften the blow. At the same time, Xi is under pressure over the Hong Kong protests and, given that a substantial portion of China’s capital funnels through that city, the protestors must be managed with care.

In the U.K., Brexit negotiations are fast approaching the Oct. 31 deadline set by Boris Johnston, so high drama is likely ahead. Elsewhere, interest rates and currencies bounce around like yo-yos as central banks across the globe position for the possibility of lower U.S. rates.

I’m surprised by the continued strength in semiconductor stocks and tech stocks in general. Taiwan and South Korea, both major technology exporters, recently reported their 11th and 10th consecutive month respectively of declining exports. China’s exports /re-exports of technology-related products have also slowed. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 40 per cent in the last 12 months. Given the fiscal pressures faced by most governments and the budget deficit considerations around ballooning healthcare budgets, I am also surprised by the continued outperformance of high-growth, high-beta biotechnology equipment stocks.

For those looking for value, Europe and China-centric Asia look attractive. Europe is highly reliant on exports, so a slowdown in China and the broader global economy hits the regions’ exporters hard. Equally so, the China slowdown coupled with the Hong Kong protests are driving some attractive entry points across Asia. The more adventurous investors might find commodity names attractive, but I would urge caution. Copper in particular is heavily oversold, but a recovery won’t occur in any meaningful way until a trade war resolution occurs. For yield-hungry investors, global telco yields are elevated and worthy of further investigation.

Given the above and as I mentioned in prior appearances, adding a defensive tilt now to portfolios makes sense as does adding exposure to out to favour sectors.

TOP PICKS

EQUINOR (EQNR NYSE)

Last bought at $18.58.

Oil and gas stocks are heavily discounted, with most major oil companies profitable at current prices. The Houthi rebel attack on the Saudi Aramco facility reinserted political risk back into oil and put a floor in oil prices. Equinor began production recently on the monster Johan Sverdrup oil field, located at the politically-safe Norwegian Continental Shelf. The field is profitable at under US$20 per barrel. Also, there’s no Western Canadian Select discount as production is priced at WTO or Brent. Current dividend yield is 3.73 per cent, with upside potential and a strong balance sheet.

JARDINE MATHESON (JARLF OTC)

Last bought at $64.64.

A pan-Asian conglomerate dating back to 1843, Jardine Matheson’s operations cover real estate, hotels, supermarkets, car dealerships and industrials. The company is currently oversold and heavily discounted relative to its historical trading metrics. Key drivers of the discount are political tensions in Hong Kong and to a lesser degree the softening demand across Asia due to U.S. trade aggression. It yields 3 per cent and its dividend has grown at an average annual rate of 11.4 per cent annually in Canadian dollars for 15 years.

VISA (V NYSE)

Last bought at $170.91.

Visa is effectively a tax on consumption. It benefits from the structural transition away from cash. It’s acquisition of Visa Europe was a game changer that will drive earnings growth moving forward. Strong financial performance as net income has grown at an average annual rate of 21 per cent in Canadian dollars for 10 years. The dividend has grown from a low base, yields 0.6 per cent currently and should continue growing in the high-teens range over the next five years.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND EQNR Y Y Y JARLF Y Y Y V N Y Y

PAST PICKS: NOV. 8, 2018

CK INFRASTRUCTURE (1038 HKG)

Then: HKD 57.85

Now: HKD 54.55

Return: -6%

Total return: -2%

DANONE (BN EPA)

Then: EUR 63.35

Now: EUR 73.96

Return: 17%

Total return: 20%

PRUDENTIAL (PRU LON)

Includes M&G spin-off from Oct. 21, 2019.

Then: GBP 1,600

Now: GBP 1,391

Return: 1%

Total return: 4%

Total return average: 7%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CK Y Y Y DANOY Y Y Y PRU Y Y Y

