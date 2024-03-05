(Bloomberg Law) -- The Dartmouth College men’s basketball team has voted to unionize with the Service Employees International Union, becoming the first group of organized student athletes in the nation.

The players voted 13-2 Tuesday to be represented by SEIU Local 560 in an election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.

The result follows months of litigation around whether the athletes should be considered employees of the college under the National Labor Relations Act, culminating in a Feb. 5 decision from an NLRB official that they are. The case will likely send shock waves through the collegiate sports system over the legal implications of having players considered to be legally protected workers.

The Dartmouth vote also dealt another blow to the NCAA, which has been fighting a multi-pronged legal battle on attempts to give athletes more labor and employment rights.

A Tennessee federal court last week barred the NCAA from enforcing restrictions on student athletes being able to earn money from their name, image, and likeness.

The association is also fighting unfair labor charges in a separate case involving the University of Southern California and the Pac-12 Conference. NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo contends that the three entities jointly violated federal labor law by failing to treat the university’s football and basketball players as employees.

Dartmouth still contends that the basketball players aren’t employees and that the sport is an extracurricular activity that students opt into. The school’s legal team launched a Hail Mary motion to halt the election until their appeal of the regional director’s decision to allow the union election is heard before the full board. The NLRB rejected the motion in a decision issued shortly after the vote count, saying the college didn’t demonstrate the need for “extraordinary relief.”

Marvin Kaplan, the lone Republican on the board, said he would grant the motion to stay.

“Never before has the board suggested, let alone found, that student athletes who do not receive athletic scholarships should be considered employees under the act,” he wrote in his dissent.

Dartmouth spokesperson Jana Barnello said Tuesday that the college has “deep respect” for its unionized workers, but doesn’t believe this path is “appropriate” for the basketball players.

“Classifying these students as employees simply because they play basketball is as unprecedented as it is inaccurate,” Barnello said.

Battle Expected

If the board rejects Dartmouth’s appeal, the college’s only recourse will be to refuse to bargain with the union in order to spark unfair labor practice proceedings, which would allow court review of the athletes’ employment status.

Chris Peck, vice president of SEIU Local 560, said he thinks the college will fight the player’s union “as far as they can.” Local 560 has organized both undergraduate and graduate students at Dartmouth, but none of those campaigns got any pushback from the Ivy League college, he said.

“I don’t think they have any interest in bargaining,” Peck said of the school. “I think they’re getting pressured from other Ivys and from the NCAA. This is historical and it’s going to effect a lot of people.”

Both parties will have five business days to submit objections to the election results.

“Today is a big day for our team. We stuck together all season and won this election,” said Cade Haskins and Romeo Myrthil, representatives for the Dartmouth basketball players. “Over the next few months, we will continue to talk to other athletes at Dartmouth and throughout the Ivy League about forming unions and working together to advocate for athletes’ rights and well-being.”

Haskins also works in the dining hall, where undergraduate students voted in April 2022 to organize with Local 560. He said he saw the impact that collective bargaining could have on working conditions. Staff got increased wages, paid time off, and sick leave after their new contract was signed.

“To see those types of changes so quickly really got us all thinking,” he said. “I think this is just the start. There’s going to be a domino effect of other cases like ours across the country.”

