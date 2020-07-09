(Bloomberg) -- Dartmouth College is eliminating five varsity athletic teams and 15 staff positions, including eight coaches, to help ease a budget deficit made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic.The Ivy League school is dropping men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing. The changes affect about 110 students and reduces the number of varsity teams to 30, the college said in a statement Thursday.Dartmouth is also permanently closing its Hanover Country Club, located at the college-owned golf course, after years of operating with losses and with deficits expected to swell to $1 million annually.

“These decisions were made with great care and with the long-term interests of the learning experience provided by Dartmouth Athletics front and center,” President Philip Hanlon said in the statement.

Dartmouth, located in Hanover, New Hampshire, joins a growing list of wealthy schools to slash athletic programs, following Stanford University on Wednesday and Brown University in May.

