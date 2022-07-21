(Bloomberg) -- Dartmouth College named cognitive scientist Sian Beilock as president, making her the first woman to lead the Ivy League school.

Beilock, 46, joins from Barnard College, where she has been president since 2017. She starts in the new role next July and succeeds Philip Hanlon, the school in Hanover, New Hampshire, said in a statement Thursday.

“Dartmouth is such a great combination of a liberal arts undergraduate experience” and research university, Beilock said in an interview. “It’s a great model for how leading universities should be and I’m excited to push on that.”

With her appointment, all but one of the eight Ivies, Columbia University, will have had a woman in the top job. Beilock is set to be the youngest president in the Ivy League.

Dartmouth is among several elite colleges including Harvard University, Columbia and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that have been searching for new presidents.

Beilock’s research has centered on brain science and performance anxiety in such areas as test-taking. Before Barnard, she spent more than a decade at the University of Chicago as a professor of psychology and, later, as executive vice provost.

In her current role, she oversees a partnership with Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, to spur women to join the investment industry. Last year, she was named to the firm’s operating board of directors.

She hopes to embark on similar efforts at Dartmouth by fostering collaboration between the school’s engineering, liberal arts and graduate business programs.

“To solve today’s business challenges isn’t just about thinking through a business angle,” she said.

Dartmouth has about 6,700 students, and its undergraduate tuition for the upcoming school year is $60,687, excluding room and board. In June, the school said it would stop offering student loans in financial-aid packages and instead provide expanded scholarship grants. Its endowment was valued at $8.5 billion as of June 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.