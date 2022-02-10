(Bloomberg) -- Dassault Aviation SA won a multi-billion euro order for 42 Rafale fighter planes from Indonesia, extending a successful run for the French firm as it stakes a claim to lead Europe’s next warplane program.

The Asian nation signed a contract for the jets at a ceremony in Jakarta Thursday, Dassault said in a statement, confirming a deal that the manufacturer has been seeking to pin down for years.

Securing the purchase marks another coup for Dassault, after it inked a bumper order for 80 Rafales from the United Arab Emirates in December following earlier deals for jets for Greece and Croatia and an add-on order with Egypt earlier in 2021.

The order for the Indonesian National Army Air Force also covers aircrew training, logistical support for several air bases and a training center equipped with two full-mission simulators, according to the statement.

The spate of contracts may have strengthened Dassault’s hand in a Franco-German battle for supremacy in the development of the New Generation Fighter, slated to enter service in about 2040, on which its seeking to cooperate with the German arm of Airbus SE.

Dassault Chief Executive Officer Eric Trappier said last month that the project has become bogged down over the division of labor, and that Airbus must accept that for the development phase of the aircraft “the expertise will be in France” and that “Dassault will be the leader.”

The impasse comes nearly five years after the French and German leaders agreed on an air-combat alliance that included the new jet, leaving the U.K. in the cold in the wake of the country’s decision to leave the European Union.

London-based BAE Systems Plc, Europe’s biggest defense firm, has gone on to develop a rival warplane, the Tempest, and recruited Italy’s Leonardo SpA and Sweden’s Saab AB to its camp.

