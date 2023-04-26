(Bloomberg) -- Dassault Systemes SE Chief Executive Officer Bernard Charles said that his deputy, Pascal Daloz, “is ready” to take over as CEO, a change that “should happen soon.”

“I told him that he should tell me whenever he is ready and that should happen soon, so I will then become executive chairman and he will take over,” Charles said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “It is one of my last quarters communicating with Bloomberg because he is going to take the lead.”

Read more: Billionaire Dassault Clan Grapples With Succession Deadline

The French software company, which is controlled by the billionaire Dassault clan, reported weaker margins and first-quarter revenue that grew less than analysts anticipated. The shares fell 6.5% to €35.01 euros at 9:17 a.m. in Paris trading after earlier dropping as much as 7.3%, the biggest intraday decline since May.

Charles Edelstenne, the founder of Dassault Systemes, is now leading the holding company of the Dassault family. “Probably, he will ask me to help him as he is going to transition in his own role, so a lot of work to do for the group,” Charles said.

--With assistance from Benoit Berthelot.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.