(Bloomberg) -- French technology company Dassault Systemes SE is close to a deal to acquire Medidata Solutions Inc., a software firm that analyzes clinical trials, according to people familiar with the matter.

A transaction could be announced as soon as Tuesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. Medidata shares rose as much as 8% to $102.51 in late trading in New York. The stock closed at $94.75, valuing the company at $5.9 billion.

Drugmakers are outsourcing many of the non-core parts of their research and development efforts to cut down on costs and use specialized providers of services and technology. The deal would help Dassault bolster its life science unit.

Medidata counts most of the biggest drug companies in the world as customers, according to supply-chain data compiled by Bloomberg. It provides a cloud-based subscription service that helps medical device, diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies manage and analyze clinical trials. Its revenue more than doubled from 2013 to 2018, when it brought in $635.7 million.

Representatives for Dassault declined to comment. Medidata didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dassault has a market value of about 36 billion euros ($41 billion). The Vélizy-Villacoublay, France-based company offers software and services for industries ranging from aerospace and defense to consumer goods and life sciences.

(Updates with details on Medidata customers in fourth paragraph.)

--With assistance from Liana Baker.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ed Hammond in New York at ehammond12@bloomberg.net;Ruth David in London at rdavid9@bloomberg.net;Manuel Baigorri in Hong Kong at mbaigorri@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net;Daniel Hauck at dhauck1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.