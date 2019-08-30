(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to What Goes Up on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to What Goes Up on Pocket CastsSubscribe to What Goes Up on Spotify

The cost of a bacon cheeseburger. The average size of a U.S. home, and the average number of people who live in it. The number of Google searches for words like “cheap gas,” “coupons” and “Dow Jones.”Nick Colas, the co-founder of DataTrek Research, tracks all of this and more on top of a regular diet of traditional market data. He joins this week’s “What Goes Up’’ podcast to discuss his approach.“When regular Main Street Americans want to see, hey, why is the market down today, they Google Dow Jones,’’ Colas says. “It’s a wonderful indicator of how much attention the public is paying to the volatility in the stock market. Definitely people are paying attention to this volatility and that’s worrisome because, even if you don’t own stock, you know that if your company’s stock price is down your risk of layoff goes up. And going into the holiday season, that’s a worrisome thing.’’Also joining the podcast is Bloomberg reporter Emily Barrett, who discusses the ferocious bond-market rally and how the Treasury is flirting with the idea of issuing 50 or 100-year bonds. Mentioned in this podcast: Mnuchin Risks Unsettling Markets With Ultra-Long Treasury Bonds Little to No Catalyst Is Needed to Push U.S. Yields Down Again In Trump’s Tweet-Speed Market, Facts Take Back Seat to Hope

To contact the authors of this story: Michael P. Regan in New York at mregan12@bloomberg.netSarah Ponczek in New York at sponczek2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Topher Forhecz at tforhecz@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.