(Bloomberg) -- European Union regulators gave their blessing to data-sharing arrangements with the U.K., rescuing businesses from a potential gridlock when a post-Brexit stop-gap comes to an end.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said Friday it started the process of adopting a pair of so-called adequacy decisions endorsing U.K. privacy protections. The measures, which still need the approval of EU governments, would allow companies to continue shipping data between the U.K. and the now-27-nation bloc.

“We included clear and strict mechanisms in terms of both monitoring and review, suspension or withdrawal of such decisions, to address any problematic development of the U.K. system after the adequacy would be granted,” said European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova.

The smooth transfer of personal data between the EU and the U.K. — everything from bank details to your Uber bill — is vital for business in the region. Although a stop-gap solution was put in place at the end of last year, Friday’s move will lift some pressure from thousands of companies that are already grappling with new paperwork to do business in each other’s markets.

The EU’s initial approval of data-sharing will last for four years with a review before extending it for another four years if U.K. data protection is deemed adequate. U.K. data-protection law largely mirrors EU rules at present.

The EU’s draft details conditions and limits, including “oversight mechanisms,” for how U.K. public authorities can access data for law enforcement and national security purposes.

EU data-protection regulators are adopting a much tougher approach to data transfers after a ruling by the bloc’s top court in July on trans-Atlantic data flows.

The judgment also raised the bar for data transfers to non-EU countries by demanding that data protection there must be “essentially equivalent” to that in the bloc.

