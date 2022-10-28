(Bloomberg) -- The first tip arrived last December. In an email to a Justice Department official, an anonymous author called for a probe into the handful of private companies that courts enlist to process paperwork in big bankruptcy cases.

The concern: some of these companies, known as claims agents, were selling data to a new market maker, Xclaim Inc., which facilitates the buying and selling of the debts of bankrupt companies. The deals allowed claims agents to profit from the trades.

“Is this legal?” the tipster asked the head of the US Trustee Program, a Justice Department unit that polices bankruptcy court. “Aaron Swartz was investigated by the FBI for doing less,” they said, referring to the computer programmer prosecuted for downloading academic journal articles.

What followed is a courtroom reckoning that threatens to disrupt the quietly lucrative world of bankruptcy administrators and a niche, multibillon-dollar financial market that depends on them. Several claims agents face judicial sanctions in New York City, one of the nation’s busiest bankruptcy districts. A worst-case scenario could see the companies barred from doing business with those courts entirely, putting millions of fees at risk.

US Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn has ordered each claims agent in his district to explain whether they cut deals with Xclaim and disclose a detailed accounting of the arrangements. He’s also weighing sanctions against Xclaim’s founder and another employee for publicly disclosing the contact information of federal employees during the proceedings.

“Other judges watch what is happening in the Southern District of New York -- it will spread,” said Nellwyn Voorhies, a former lawyer and current president of claims agent Donlin Recano & Co., one of the five companies that have said they made deals with Xclaim. “It will push the claims trading business back into the dark, where you don’t know what’s going on.”

Opaque Market

Claims come into play in every major bankruptcy. When companies like cosmetics giant Revlon Inc. or cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network LLC seek court protection, hundreds of vendors and other creditors are stuck holding bills that likely won’t be repaid for months or years, and probably never in full. A handful of specialized investors approach these creditors with an escape hatch: cash now, at a big haircut, in exchange for the debt. They make money by eventually recovering more than they paid for the bill.

But the market, which sees tens of billions of dollars of debt trade in times of widespread distress, is opaque. Claims aren’t securities and don’t trade on an exchange, so the bets involve a lot of phone calls and paperwork.

Xclaim, backed by venture capital, aims to make the market more transparent by listing claims on an exchange-like website and collecting a commission on trades. For example, it offers customers of bankrupt crypto platforms a quick and simple way to sell out of their positions online, rather than wading through drawn-out court proceedings or manually comparing offers from disparate claims buyers.

If Xclaim gets its way, the whole market for claims will migrate online, upending the way the game has been played for decades. That effort birthed the side-deals now at issue in New York. In exchange for a fee, claims agents agreed to package data they collected about the debts of bankrupt companies into a format that Xclaim could use to solicit bids quickly.

The problem, in the eyes of at least one federal judge, is that claims agents are supposed to act more like a governmental entity, stepping into the shoes of a court clerk, albeit a privatized one. Court clerks can’t do extra work for a market maker in exchange for a commission, so neither should a claims agent, US Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane said in an August decision.

Small Dollars

Each of the claims agents facing sanctions has since severed ties with Xclaim. But at least one, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, maintains that the business with Xclaim wasn’t improper. The company argues that when processing the data, it was acting as private businesses, not a governmental agent. The data at issue is publicly available regardless of any deal with Xclaim, so the side work is moot, the argument goes.

Claims agents collectively earned less than $30,000 over the last two years from trades and collected less than $19,000 of the fees, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from court filings. It’s nothing compared to the fees earned in their normal line of work -- the claims agent in Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy, for example, had already racked up more than $50 million in fees less than two years after the proceedings kicked off.

“We would do this for free, because it’s the right thing to do,” said Eric Kurtzman, chief executive officer of Stretto, another claims agent facing sanctions for the deals. At present, claims trading allows investors to take advantage of vendors who don’t understand bankruptcy, he said, and Xclaim’s transparency is a step toward preventing that. “The industry needs to evolve. One way or another, this is going to put a fork in the road.”

Kurtzman and his colleagues may be forced to pay the Xclaim money back, which would be a minor setback compared to a nightmare scenario in which Glenn bars certain claims agents from doing business in the Southern District of New York altogether.

For Matt Sedigh, the founder of Xclaim, the proceedings have been unexpected and unpleasant. The lost deals will make Xclaim harder to operate, and one claims agent disparaged the company in court filings. Judge Glenn is now considering whether to sanction Sedigh because, while attempting to defend Xclaim, Sedigh submitted court papers containing email addresses and a handful of phone numbers linked to government officials. No harm was intended, and the contact information was already mostly public, attorneys for Sedigh and another Xclaim employee have argued.

The whole mess has left Sedigh scratching his head. He had spoken to numerous judges and court staffers about Xclaim’s deals with claims agents in recent years, trying to ensure something like this wouldn’t happen. Who was behind the anonymous tip?

“It certainly feels very hostile,” he said in an interview last week, referring to the proceedings in New York. “We’ve jumped from ‘no one has ever tried this before’ to everyone being threatened for even thinking about it.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.