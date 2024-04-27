(Bloomberg) -- Data center operator Data4 plans to create a new campus in the Milan area to be named “Mil2,” Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The company purchased a 77,000-square-meter (829,000 square feet) parcel of land where it will build eight data centers, according to the Italian newspaper. The facility will be its second investment in Italy after setting up another center, also close to Milan.

The new campus - in Vittuone, west of the city - is expected to be completed by 2027 and represents a real estate investment of €500 million ($535 million), according to the report.

“For the development of our digital infrastructure in Italy, we plan to invest €1 billion between 2023 and 2029,” Davide Suppia, Data4’s country director for Italy, told the newspaper.

Paris-based Data4 specializes in the design, construction and management of buildings used as data centers in Europe. Brookfield Infrastructure bought the firm from Axa IM in November 2023.

