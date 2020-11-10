(Bloomberg) -- Datadog Inc. tumbled in extended trading after an estimate-beating revenue forecast failed to satisfy investors that have watched the stock more than double this year.

The maker of data-monitoring software forecast fourth quarter revenue of $162 million to $164 million, exceeding the highest analyst estimate tracked by Bloomberg. Its third-quarter revenue and earnings per share excluding some items also topped the highest estimates. The stock fell as much as 11%.

Datadog also reported an extension of a partnership with Alphabet’s Google for cloud applications.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.