(Bloomberg Opinion) -- It only took Dave Portnoy 17 years to become an overnight sensation. The web entrepreneur, pizza reviewer and day trader – and founder of Barstool Sports – began as a “one man band,” doing everything himself. As this week’s guest on Masters in Business, Portnoy wrote copy, sold ads and headed twice a day to Boston’s financial district to hand out the four-page “fanzine” in person starting in 2003. Earlier this year, publicly traded Penn National Gaming Inc. took a 36% stake in Barstool Sports, valuing the company at $450 million.

After selling a 51% stake to private equity firm The Chernin Group LLC in 2016, Portnoy relocated Barstool Sports to New York. The company added new writers, podcasts and videos. It is known for not only sports betting but for pop culture content, including Portnoy’s attempt to review every pizza place in New York City (“One Bite With Davey Pageviews).” Once live sporting events and gambling were cancelled due to the pandemic, Portnoy pivoted, becoming “Davey Day Trader,” inspiring an “an army of 1.8 million Twitter day traders” who track his every trade.

