(Bloomberg) -- The English coastal seat of the Conservative MP who was killed on Friday will be made a city in his honor, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in Parliament.

David Amess, a father-of-five who had served as a lawmaker for almost 40 years, was fatally stabbed at a meeting in his constituency. He had long campaigned for Southend, a town in southeast England, to be granted city status. He mentioned it so often in Parliament that his calls often sparked smiles and laughter among colleagues.

“I am happy to announce that Her Majesty has agreed that Southend will be accorded the city status it so clearly deserves,” Johnson said on Monday, as he led tributes to Amess in the House of Commons.

