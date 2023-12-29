(Bloomberg) -- David Beckham’s holding company more than doubled revenue last year, fueled by licensing deals and partnerships with Sands, Maserati, Panini, Guild eSports and others.

DRJB Holdings revenue rose to £72.6 million ($92.4 million) in the period, up from £34.3 million in 2021, the company said in accounts released on Friday. Most sales came from brand partnership and licensing deals, which also included an ambassador role with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid soccer superstar, 48, controls a sprawling business empire which stretches from esports to media and Inter Miami CF, the MLS soccer team he co-founded in 2018. Last year, he sold a majority stake in DB Ventures, which oversees his global brand, to Authentic Brands, the owner of brands including Reebok, Hunter and Ted Baker.

A production studio he co-founded produced several shows during the period, including a Beckham documentary that premiered on Netflix Inc. this year.

Separately-filed accounts for the Victoria Beckham fashion label showed that pretax losses narrowed to £3.1 million from £5.9 million in 2021. Sales rose 44%, through its in-store, online and wholesale channels.

BDO, the label’s auditor, said it will require additional shareholder support to continue to operate. Shareholders in Victoria Beckham Holdings Limited provided additional loans of £6.9 million in 2023.

Its investors include Beckham and former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, and the private equity firm Neo Investment Partners.

