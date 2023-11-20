(Bloomberg) -- David Beckham wants to see more sports in Las Vegas as the city collects professional teams and sporting events.

“It’s a real opportunity,” Beckham, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid soccer superstar, said in an interview. “We’ve seen the hockey team come in and do incredibly well, and obviously the Raiders being here. In the future, who knows with MLS and if a team comes here to Vegas.”

Investment in Las Vegas’s sports scene has skyrocketed in recent years as the city added professional franchises such as the NHL’s Golden Knights, which won a championship shortly after entering the league, and the NFL’s Raiders. Last week, MLB’s owners approved the Oakland Athletics’s planned move to Las Vegas as well.

The city held its first Formula One grand prix in decades over the weekend, drawing 315,000 spectators to the street race over four days. It will host the Super Bowl at its 65,000-seat football stadium in February.

“F1 coming here is a huge statement,” said Beckham. “People are always going to have fun in Vegas, but for it to become a big sporting market, I think that’s an important part of the sports world.”

Beckham, a co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami, has been active in business since retiring from soccer a decade ago through his firm DB Ventures. Last year, Beckham signed an agreement with Authentic Brands Group to co-own and manage his brand globally.

Las Vegas has a soccer team, Las Vegas Lights FC, but it’s in the USL Championship, the second division of professional soccer in the US. The squad plays its home games at a former minor league baseball field downtown.

