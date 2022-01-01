David Beckham to Sell Stake to Authentic Brands, Daily Mail Says

(Bloomberg) -- David Beckham, the former soccer star, will sell a 55% stake in his company to Authentic Brands Group for about 200 million pounds ($271 million), the Daily Mail reported, without saying where it got the information.

The deal will give Authentic a majority stake in DB Ventures, which handles Beckham’s endorsement deals with Tudor watches and the Haig whiskey brand, the newspaper reported. Authentic owns the Juicy Couture fashion brand.

A spokesman for Beckham declined to comment to the Daily Mail.

