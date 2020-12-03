20h ago
David Burrows' Top Picks: Dec. 3, 2020
BNN Bloomberg
David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management
FOCUS: North American large caps
MARKET OUTLOOK
"I think this is a very interesting time because there are all kinds of signs that we've moved from a sort of disinflationary cycle to a reflationary cycle. It's been coming for some time, but it's accelerated now."
TOP PICKS
NextEra Energy (NEE NYSE)
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX NYSE)
CargoJet (CJT TSX)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|NEE
|N
|N
|Y
|FCX
|N
|N
|Y
|CJT
|N
|N
|Y
PAST PICKS: NOV. 20, 2019
Air Canada (AC TSX)
- Then: $49.75
- Now: $27.18
- Return: -45%
- Total Return: -45%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM NYSE)
- Then: $129.63
- Now: $120.80
- Return: -7%
- Total Return: -4%
Teradyne (TER NASD)
- Then: $63.85
- Now: $116.39
- Return: +82%
- Total Return: +83%
Total Return Average: +11%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|AC
|N
|N
|N
|JPM
|N
|N
|N
|TER
|N
|N
|N