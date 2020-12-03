David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management
FOCUS: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

"I think this is a very interesting time because there are all kinds of signs that we've moved from a sort of disinflationary cycle to a reflationary cycle. It's been coming for some time, but it's accelerated now."

TOP PICKS

NextEra Energy (NEE NYSE)

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX NYSE)

CargoJet (CJT TSX)

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
NEE N N Y
FCX N N Y
CJT N N Y

 

PAST PICKS: NOV. 20, 2019

Air Canada (AC TSX)

  • Then: $49.75
  • Now: $27.18
  • Return: -45%
  • Total Return: -45%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM NYSE)

  • Then: $129.63
  • Now: $120.80
  • Return: -7%
  • Total Return: -4%

Teradyne (TER NASD)

  • Then: $63.85
  • Now: $116.39
  • Return: +82%
  • Total Return: +83%

Total Return Average: +11%

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
AC N N N
JPM N N N
TER N N N