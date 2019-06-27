David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management

Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

"The fear in the end of [2018] really was overdone and our view was that it was a bull market correction. And here we are, back very close to highs even though the concern about the news flow is peaking as it did in 2011 around the European debt crisis, as it did around Brexit. We know what happened when those concerns got to these levels: even though they resolved in a way you really didn't expect them to ... the market was able to take off. I think the markets discounted the slowdown in the first half of 2019 ... and I think that we're now facing some positive catalysts."

TOP PICKS

AIR CANADA (AC.TO)

CP RAILWAY (CP.TO)

HONEYWELL (HON.N)

PAST PICKS: JULY 18, 2018

SHOPIFY (SHOP.TO)

Then: $224.14

Now: $390.71

Return: 74%

Total return: 74%

E*TRADE FINANCIAL (ETFC.O)

Last sold on September 06, 2018 at $55.73.

Then: $63.13

Now: $44.65

Return: -29%

Total return: -29%

ILLUMINA (ILMN.O)

Last sold on dEC19, 2018 at $304.34.

Then: $307.28

Now: $354.75

Return: 15%

Total return: 15%

Total return average: 20%