(Bloomberg) -- David Davis resigned as Brexit Secretary in what threatens to be a major blow to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s authority, his office said on Sunday.

His resignation comes just two days after May secured the backing of her cabinet -- including Davis -- for a plan to keep close ties to the European Union after leaving the bloc. Davis had disagreed with May’s plans for keeping EU rules for goods and adopting a close customs partnership with the other 27 member countries.

The BBC reported that at least one other minister will also be resigning, though no names were given.

As the minister responsible for the Brexit negotiations, Davis is a key voice in the debate in the U.K. His departure has the potential to derail May’s government and even set in motion a chain of events that could lead to an attempt to oust her as prime minister.

His exit comes at a critical and highly sensitive time for May’s strategy. On Friday she achieved a rare consensus in a key cabinet meeting at her Chequers country house estate on the way forward for the negotiations with the EU.

Despite concerns from Brexit backers like Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, they both agreed to support May’s proposal for a softer divorce than she originally planned.

It seemed that she had survived the storm. Yet, while reasons for Davis’s departure have yet officially emerged, it seems likely that he decided he could not accept the premier’s blueprint after all.

May will have a key meeting with members of her Tory party to discuss her plan in Parliament on Monday.

