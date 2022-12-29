MARKET OUTLOOK:

I think 2023 may be an earnings recession. We’ve already seen the drop in equity values based on higher interest rates, but we haven’t yet seen a P/E multiple contraction based on weaker earnings. In short, my tea leaves show:

A move to value stocks from growth stocks because of continued higher interest rates.

A drop in the U.S. dollar from its peak (it started in November). This would benefit emerging market stocks.

U.S. stock markets could underperform Canada, Europe and emerging markets for a while. U.S. stock focus would be on multi-national corporations that do business overseas.

If we fall into an earnings recession, favoured sectors would be consumer staples, health care (medical devices & pharmaceuticals) and financials – namely insurance companies.

A move away from stocks into bonds as real yields are rising and competing against earnings yield.

We need a cleansing period to pay for the over speculation by people when money was cheap. The reality of markets in 2022 offset the silliness of markets in 2021. Some investors still haven’t learned the old axiom, “Don’t fight the Fed.”

TOP PICKS:

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX NYSE)

It is a consumer staple with subsidiaries in convenience stores and gas stations, pharmacies, Coca-Cola products and logistic operations. The company has businesses throughout Latin & South America. Its stock price descent began after COVID lockdowns ended and if the U.S. dollar weakens and the Mexican Peso recovers, profits should continue to rise. The company also raised its dividend in 2022 to surpass the amount it paid in 2019. Last purchase was Dec. 9 at $78.08.

Chubb (CB NYSE)

It is a global property and casualty (P&C) insurer. It benefits from rising insurance prices in the 15 per cent range, well ahead of inflation, an industry-best combined ratio (claims paid to premiums written) of 87.5 per cent and investment income up 13 per cent because of higher interest rates earned on its investment portfolio (all fixed income). Last purchase was Dec. 9 at $217.33.

Svenska Handelsbanken (SHBA STO)

It is a European bank mainly with business in the Nordic countries plus the U.K. It carries the highest credit rating in Europe and benefits continued interest rate hikes in Europe where inflation is running as high as 10 per cent. This benefits the company’s growth in net interest income (the spread between loans issued and deposits taken) and a cost / income ratio of 39 per cent, among the lowest in the world. The dividend yield is currently 4.74 per cent. Last purchase was Dec. 9 at $102.65.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND FMX NYSE Y Y Y CB NYSE Y Y Y SHBA STO Y Y Y

David Driscoll's Past Picks David Driscoll, president and CEO at Liberty International Investment Management, discusses his past picks: TD Bank, Paychex, and Intertek Group PLC.

PAST PICKS: Dec. 24, 2021

TD Bank (TD TSX)

Then: $96.30

Now: $88.03

Return: -9%

Total Return: -5%

Paychex (PAYX NYSE)

Then: $134.24

Now: $116.10

Return: -14%

Total Return: -11%

Intertek Group PLC (ITRK LON)

Then: 5622.00 GBp

Now: 4069.00 GBp

Return: -28%

Total Return: -26%

Total Return Average: -14%