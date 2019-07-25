(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund manager David Einhorn says that he’s betting against U.S. corporate debt as protections for creditors deteriorate.

His firm Greenlight Capital is shorting both junk and investment grade debt, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg. The macro position will provide a hedge for the firm’s bullish equity wagers, the letter said. The cost of taking such a position is “quite low” as credit spreads tighten, the letter said.

“Rating agencies have been complacent and allowed debt/Ebitda and debt/equity ratios to deteriorate without a corresponding reduction in credit ratings,” Einhorn said in the July 25 letter. “Meanwhile, we are a decade into an economic recovery and there are signs the economy may be slowing.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Katia Porzecanski in New York at kporzecansk1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Alan Mirabella at amirabella@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.