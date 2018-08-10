David Einhorn Thanks Elon Musk in a Tweet After Receiving a Gift of Shorts

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla short seller David Einhorn, in a Twitter post Friday, thanked Elon Musk after receiving a gift of shorts from the chief executive. Shares of the electric carmaker soared earlier this week after Musk tweeted that he was mulling taking the company private. The shares have since pared gains.

I want to thank @elonmusk for the shorts. He is a man of his word! They did come with some manufacturing defects. #tesla pic.twitter.com/qsYfO8cbkp

— David Einhorn (@davidein) August 10, 2018

Tragic. Will send Einhorn a box of short shorts to comfort him through this difficult time.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

--With assistance from Saijel Kishan.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alan Mirabella in New York at amirabella@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Margaret Collins at mcollins45@bloomberg.net, Alan Mirabella

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.