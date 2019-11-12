David Levy Stepping Down as CEO of Brooklyn Nets, Arena

(Bloomberg) -- David Levy is resigning as chief executive officer of the Brooklyn Nets, stepping away from the job he assumed less than two months ago.

Levy, a 33-year veteran of Turner Broadcasting, was named CEO of the Joe Tsai-owned team and Barclays Center in September. The post gave Levy oversight of the Alibaba Group billionaire’s fast-growing sports, media and entertainment empire.

As part of his deal, Levy also joined Tsai’s family office, becoming a venture partner managing global sports, media and entertainment investments. He was president of Turner until March.

“We mutually agreed to part ways,” Levy said in an interview, declining to comment further.

To contact the reporter on this story: Scott Soshnick in New York at ssoshnick@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.