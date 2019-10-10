(Bloomberg) -- David Plouffe, a former White House adviser and campaign manager for U.S. President Barack Obama, is stepping away from day-to-day operations at Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic organization, where he served as head of policy.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative said Plouffe is moving into a part-time role as a “strategist in residence to help guide the organization’s ongoing issues-based policy work,” according to a blog post.

Plouffe joined the organization from Uber Technologies Inc. almost three years ago to lead policy and advocacy for the organization that Facebook Inc. co-founder Zuckerberg started with his wife, Priscilla Chan, as a way to give away his shares in the company over his lifetime.

“David has decided to make this transition in part to make time for non-CZI endeavors,” the organization said. It didn’t specify which endeavors, though Plouffe is currently writing a book due out in March entitled “A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Kurt Wagner in San Francisco at kwagner71@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.