David Tepper Says China Tariffs Will Make It Tougher on Markets

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper said the prospect of China tariffs is among the biggest risks to the current market.

“To me the markets are fairly valued if you don’t have tariffs on China,” the founder of hedge fund Appaloosa Management said in an CNBC interview Thursday. “If you do, the question is how high the dollar will go.”

Tepper said he has about 25 percent exposure to U.S. stocks.

“Fair value doesn’t mean you can’t go higher, it just means you have to be cautious,” he said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Krista Gmelich in New York at kgmelich1@bloomberg.net;Saijel Kishan in New York at skishan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Margaret Collins at mcollins45@bloomberg.net, Alan Mirabella

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.