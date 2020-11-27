Nov 27, 2020
David Valadao Wins House Race in California; Republican Pickup
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican David Valadao won the House race in California’s 21st Congressional District, the Associated Press projected, beating Democratic Representative T.J. Cox.
The race was a rematch between Valadao and Cox, who defeated the California Republican in 2018. The Central Valley district had previously voted for Valadao, a dairy farmer, in three straight congressional races.
