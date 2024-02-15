(Bloomberg) -- Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is looking to grab opportunities in real estate with a fund dedicated to the sector, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Although the firm already invests in real estate, this would be its first fund focused on the asset class, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing private information. It would include both equity and debt, a rare feature for this type of fund.

A representative for Davidson Kempner declined to comment.

The property market, in particular commercial real estate, has faced increased stress around the world in the past year as interest-rate hikes hurt valuations. A surge in online shopping and working from home has also driven down demand for offices and retail spaces, making it harder for landlords to refinance and leaving investors nursing losses.

New York-headquartered Davidson Kempner, with about $37 billion of assets under management, focuses on event-driven investments across different strategies, including credit, equities and real assets such as shipping, infrastructure and renewables.

In July, the firm announced the close of its DK Opportunities Fund VI with $3 billion in capital commitments. That fund has a global focus and targets investments in less liquid, longer-duration situations “arising from capital dislocations, motivated sellers, and substantial asset or structural complexity,” according to a company statement.

