{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    Aug 14, 2018

    ​DavidsTea to be sold in grocery stores, signs deal with Loblaw

    The Canadian Press

    DavidsTea

    DavidsTea , BNN

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - DavidsTea Inc. has signed a deal that will see its tea sachets for sale at grocery stores across Canada.

    The company has inked an agreement with Loblaw Companies Ltd. that will see several of the grocer's banners carry the tea.

    DavidsTea packs are expected to be available in a range of Loblaw banners including: Loblaws, Independent, Zehrs, Valu-Mart, Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Provigo and Fortinos.

    The new deal follows a shareholder revolt led by co-founder Herschel Segal to replace the board at the company's annual meeting in June.

    Segal, who took over as executive chairman and interim CEO, has pledged the specialty tea shop will become profitable within a year.

    DavidsTea has 240 company-operated stores in Canada and the United States.
     