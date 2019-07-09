(Bloomberg) -- Shares of dialysis providers sank on Tuesday amid reports that President Donald Trump will unveil a plan to overhaul the U.S. kidney disease treatment market.

Politico reported earlier that the Trump administration is due to announce a series of initiatives to encourage more kidney treatment at home, and away from standalone clinics. DaVita Inc. fell as much as 7.6%, the most since May 8, while Fresenius Medical Care AG’s American depositary receipts dropped 4.6%. The two companies control the largest share of the U.S. dialysis market through vast networks of clinics.

“The prospect of losing patients who cover facility and staffing costs would crimp Ebitda near term, though an official proposal has yet to be made,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jason McGorman wrote in a note earlier, addressing the potential impact on DaVita.

Sell-side analysts have warned investors that a Trump speech tomorrow may bring some volatility for dialysis providers. Raymond James analyst Chris Meekins predicts the president could announce a goal of having 80% of kidney patients either receive a kidney transplant or use home dialysis by 2025.

When asked about Trump’s upcoming announcement, the Department of Health and Human Services pointed to a speech Secretary Alex Azar gave in March that emphasized the need for earlier detection of kidney disease to allow for more in-home dialysis.

Azar said at the time that 12% of Americans with end-stage renal disease start treatment with at-home dialysis, compared to 80% in Hong Kong. He also focused on reorienting the payment system so dialysis companies would not be discouraged from helping patients get a transplant.

Providers have been targeting growth in home dialysis, with Fresenius looking for more deals after closing its acquisition of NxStage Medical Inc. for $2 billion in February. CVS Health Corp. also plans to enter the field. The company said it is working to start the final study of its home hemodialysis device soon.

