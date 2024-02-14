(Bloomberg) -- Swiss police have opened an investigation after a sign banning Jews from renting sleds was put up inside a restaurant-shop window in the mountain resort of Davos, an incident the head of Switzerland’s main Jewish organization called “unbearable.”

The sign at the rental shop written in Hebrew read that “due to various very annoying incidents, including the theft of a sled, we no longer rent sports equipment to our Jewish brothers,” according to a photo of it published on Sunday by a local politician on X.

A spokesperson for the cantonal police in Graubuenden - where Davos is located — told Bloomberg that it has opened an investigation into suspected discrimination and incitement of hatred. The investigation is ongoing, the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The store said it was fed up with sleds being rented by Jewish customers in only street shoes who abandoned the sleighs on the slopes without returning them, Zurich newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported, citing a statement from the restaurant-shop.

No one answered two calls to the restaurant for comment on Wednesday morning.

The manager of the shop apologized, saying that the poster had been “badly worded,” and has replaced it with one advising customers that only those with winter-ready footwear and clothes can rent sleds, according to Tages-Anzeiger.

“The idea that services are being denied to people in the middle of Europe in the 21st century just because they are Jewish is unbearable,” said Jonathan Kreutner, secretary general of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities, in a statement published on the organization’s website.

Davos — which last month just hosted the annual World Economic Forum — is a popular destination among orthodox Jews, according to Rafael Mosbacher, a local organizer of Jewish life. The town’s synagogues, kosher shops and friendliness to children are known internationally and attract thousands of Jewish tourists, he told newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

Still, anti-semitic incidents and acts of Islamophobia have spiked across Europe and the US since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict. In Germany alone, reports of antisemitic incidents jumped by more than 300% from early October to early November, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.