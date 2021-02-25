(Bloomberg) -- An online provider of stock tips for day traders was accused by California’s attorney general of capitalizing on the Covid-19 lockdown by illegally selling investment advice without a license.

Beverly Hills-based AwesomeCalls Inc. sells memberships for a daily “live chat” service where purported stock-trading gurus recommend securities, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement Thursday.

“The COVID-19 lockdown has moved more people online and into day trading, opening the stock market to millions of new entrants,” Becerra said. “You wouldn’t take legal advice from a fake lawyer, or medical advice from a fake doctor. AwesomeCalls is improperly giving investment and stock trade advice while masquerading as a neutral educational forum.”

AwesomeCalls didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The company offers a one-day pass to its service for $25, or a monthly pass for $197. It claims on its website to have more than six professional moderators “focused on helping YOU achieve your trading goals daily!”

In a lawsuit, filed Feb. 4 in Los Angeles state court, the attorney general is seeking to stop AwesomeCalls from offering illegal investment advice and pay a penalty of at least $1 million for each violation of the corporations code that bars such conduct.

The case is: The People of the State of California v. AwesomeCalls Inc., 21-st-cv-4430. Superior Court, State of California (Los Angeles).

