Now is the time to get into small caps: Wells Fargo's Anna Han

Markets are ending a tumultuous year on a quiet note, with global stock indexes holding near record highs and the dollar at the lowest in two years.

U.S. equity futures were little changed, with investors shrugging off better-than-forecast jobless data. European stocks dipped on the last day of 2020. Markets in Japan, Germany and South Korea were shut for New Year’s Eve. Trading in Euro Stoxx 50 shares was about 80 per cent below the 30-day average.

In Asia, China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index closed at a five-year high as officials gave the green light to its first coronavirus vaccine for general public use and data showed a steady economic recovery. The offshore yuan strengthened to the highest since June 2018.

“Better data and fading tail-risks have boosted the outlook over the past few weeks,” Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said in a note. “The recovery will still face headwinds in the coming quarters, but 2021 is shaping up to be better.”

The S&P 500 is poised to end a tumultuous year up more than 15 per cent, leaving equities at rich valuations amid expectations that widespread vaccine distribution in 2021 will reignite economic growth and boost corporate profits. The gains were global, with the MSCI World Index of stocks also set to end the year near a record high, having risen 14 per cent in 2020.

Against a backdrop of subdued trading this week, the frenzy in cryptocurrencies shows no signs of slowing down. Bitcoin vaulted above US$29,000 on Thursday, then pared the gains. The digital asset has advanced almost 50 per cent in December and is on track for the biggest monthly jump since May 2019.

On the coronavirus front, global deaths from COVID-19 passed 1.8 million. Cities that had gone weeks without new infections, including Beijing and Melbourne, are now reporting clusters, and cases of the new, highly transmissible virus strain were identified in Singapore and California.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.1 per cent as of 8:43 a.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.3 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

The euro decreased 0.1 per cent to US$1.2283.

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3637.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 103.07 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 0.93 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.58 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.19 per cent.

Commodities