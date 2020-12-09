(Bloomberg) -- Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. soared as much as 2,941% Wednesday as day traders leap-frogged each other to get in on the thinly traded drug developer.

The Stafford, Texas-based company soared as trading chatrooms lit up with mentions of a poster presentation showing promising data from an experimental breast cancer drug, whose core findings have appeared in documents for months, including its June S-1 filing. A key part of the stock’s massive rally, which triggered at least 21 trading halts due to volatility, is the fact that just 9% of shares are available for trading.

More than 16 million shares changed hands Wednesday, over 700 times the 30-day daily average.

Greenwich’s chief executive officer, Snehal Patel, owns a 65% stake in the company, which had a market value of more than $1 billion during Wednesday’s session. Patel has led the firm since June 2016.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.