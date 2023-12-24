(Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Dazheng Group made an improved offer to acquire Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., seeking to thwart its sale to private equity firm Ascendent Capital Partners.

The buyer group, which also includes TFI Asset Management and GA Technologies, offered $29 a share for Hollysys, according to a statement Sunday. The proposal, worth about $1.8 billion, tops the $26.50-a-share price that the consortium previously offered and that Ascendent has already agreed to pay for the Chinese company.

Hollysys said earlier this month it had agreed to be acquired by Hong Kong-based Ascendent in a $1.66 billion transaction, adding that its board unanimously approved the transaction. Ascendent already owns 13.7% of Hollysys.

Bloomberg News previously reported that a consortium that includes Dazheng Group and Recco Control Technology is considering a higher offer for the company. Founded in 1993, Hollysys provides integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transport, according to its website.

Hollysys shares closed at $25.52 on Friday, having gained 55% this year.

