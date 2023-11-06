(Bloomberg) -- The sports streaming company Dazn Group Ltd, whose substantial losses have been funded by billionaire Len Blavatnik, is reviewing a decision made earlier this year to put the majority of its women’s Champions League football matches behind a paywall, according to people familiar with the situation.

In May, Dazn said it would put 42 of its 61 Champions League games on to paid-for services globally and in its core markets. The other 19, including the latter stages of the competition, would remain free-to-view on YouTube.

When the group stage of the competition begins next week, fans will be able to catch the games on Dazn’s YouTube channel, which amassed 362,000 subscribers last season, as well as on its paid subscription channel, which costs £9.99 a month in the UK.

It’s unclear whether Dazn will reinstate the paywall, leading to questions about how many subscribers it managed to get for the service. While the popularity of women’s football has exploded in recent years, the ability to monetize the sport is still developing.

A spokesperson for Dazn declined to comment.

“We, and Uefa, feel the time is right for the competition to start finding its true commercial value,” Veronica Diquattro, then head of Dazn’s global markets business, said when explaining the initial decision. “Visibility must lead to viability.”

Since putting the games behind the paywall Dazn has acquired Ata Football, a US streaming service focused on women’s football, leading to a strategic review for the coverage of the sport, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“It seems too early to put the women’s Champions League behind a paywall,” said Minal Modha, media analyst in London at Ampere Analysis. “Women’s football is being pulled forwards by international football rather than club football which is trailing behind.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.