DAZN Said to Be In Persidera Talks to Boost Broadcast Power in Italy

(Bloomberg) -- DAZN Group Ltd. is in talks with Persidera SpA to rent television frequencies that will boost its broadcasting power in Italy, where it is competing for a trophy package of soccer rights, according to people familiar with the matter.

The media disruptor plans to rent so-called digital terrestrial frequencies from network provider Persidera if it wins an auction to broadcast the majority of domestic matches from Italy’s Serie A league, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

DAZN is competing against the Italian unit of Comcast Corp.’s Sky for the three season-long Serie A contract. A league meeting to decide between the two providers ended without a decision on Thursday, though DAZN is seen as the frontrunner, the people said.

Representatives for DAZN, F2i and Serie A declined to comment.

DAZN, which is backed by the billionaire Len Blavatnik, has already secured 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) of technological and financial support from Telecom Italia SpA in its bid to dislodge Sky and win the Serie A rights.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.