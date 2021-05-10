(Bloomberg) -- Sports streaming service DAZN had the biggest increase in video streaming last week as it featured a highly anticipated super-middleweight boxing match between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders.

DAZN recorded a 25% jump in users launching its mobile app, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of Apptopia data. Alvarez won the May 8 fight in front of 73,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ had the biggest decline in streaming among top U.S. providers, with the service in a lull between major series after the conclusion of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

For the week ended May 9, downloads of the DAZN app surged 580% for the top increase. Downloads of AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max app showed the biggest decline.

Apptopia defines a session as a launch of a mobile app.

NOTE: Apptopia estimates mobile-app performance metrics such as downloads, in-app purchase revenue and daily active users by combining their data from more than 125,000 connected developer accounts, used as a learning set, with publicly available information. Apptopia says it doesn’t collect or have access to personally identifiable information.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.