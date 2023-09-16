(Bloomberg) -- State-lender Development Bank of the Philippines said it released 25 billion pesos ($440 million) to the government as its share in the initial capital of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund.

The capital contribution from DBP and Land Bank of the Philippines will pave way for the full operationalization of the Maharlika Investment Fund, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said in the lender’s statement.

Under the law creating the sovereign wealth fund, DBP is mandated to provide 25 billion pesos as initial capital, while Land Bank of the Philippines and the government will provide 50 billion pesos each. Landbank said on Friday it has remitted its full contribution, the Philippine Star reported.

The Maharlika Investment Fund is a key initiative by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to boost investments and upgrade infrastructure while raising funds to augment the budget. Marcos and his cabinet are seeking to duplicate the success of sovereign wealth funds in other countries.

