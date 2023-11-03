(Bloomberg) -- A Singapore electronic payment system backed by DBS Group Holdings Ltd. said its services were restored after intermittent connectivity issues.

The outage that affected NETS’ QR payments and eNETS lasted just over an hour, Singapore’s largest lender said in a Facebook post Friday.

The disruption comes two days after Singapore’s central bank punished DBS for a series of digital banking service outages. The bank isn’t allowed to buy new business ventures or reduce the size of its local branch and ATM networks for six months.

DBS is set to announce its third quarter earnings on November 6.

