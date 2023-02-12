(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. reported a surge in fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations, thanks to gains from both lending and as interest rates provide a tailwind.

Net income increased 69% to S$2.34 billion ($1.76 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, Southeast Asia’s biggest lender said in a statement Monday. That beat an average estimate of S$2.17 billion from four analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The bank also announced a special dividend of 50 Singapore cents a share, citing its strong capital base.

DBS, led by Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta, joins lenders getting a lift from rising global interest rates after stock market volatility led to a leaner period for dealmaking and fees from advising rich clients. The bank is set to benefit from an eventual uptick in wealth-management net flows and rising credit card fees as travel picks up, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sarah Jane Mahmud wrote in a note Feb. 8.

“Our business pipelines are healthy and asset quality robust,” Gupta said in the statement. “We expect confidence to return to markets in the coming year as interest rate increases ease and China reopens.”

Competitors Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and United Overseas Bank Ltd. are due to report results next week.

