(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Citigroup Inc. said banking facilities have resumed following a disruption on Saturday that prevented customers from fulfilling transactions across various platforms.

Services are working again after a technical issue at an Equinix Inc. data center used by the lenders was resolved. Payment services were down for several hours on Saturday, and customers cited the inability to use their cards, access online banking facilities or make cash withdrawals.

“A technical issue occurred at one of our data centers in Singapore that raised the temperatures in the data center and impacted some customers’ operations,” an Equinix spokesperson said. “The technical issue has been resolved and we are in contact with impacted customers.”

A “thorough” investigation will take place, Equinix said.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it was informed of the matter by the banks on Saturday afternoon.

The latest disruption follows delays experienced by DBS customers last month in processing transactions on one of its payment services. In May, officials imposed higher capital requirements on DBS, Singapore’s largest lender, following glitches with its online services that the regulator called “unacceptable.”

