(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd.’s digital banking services returned to normal after delays to processing transactions on its PayNow service on Tuesday.

“We are aware that some of our customers faced a delay in their FAST/PayNow transactions,” according to a DBS Facebook post on Tuesday.

Services returned to normal at 7:40pm Singapore time, the bank said.

The incident was on a much smaller scale than what transpired earlier this year. In May, Singapore’s largest lender was slapped with higher capital requirements, following glitches to its online services which the state’s regulator called “unacceptable.”

--With assistance from Chanyaporn Chanjaroen.

(Adds background on previous issues in fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.